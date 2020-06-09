Satellite images of Wuhan may suggest coronavirus was spreading as early as August

The examine, which has not but been peer-viewed, discovered a considerably increased quantity of automobiles in parking heaps at 5 Wuhan hospitals within the late summer season and fall of 2019 in comparison with a yr earlier; and an uptick in searches of key phrases related to an infectious illness on China’s Baidu search engine.

Researchers noticed “a steep increase in volume starting in August 2019 and culminating with a peak in December 2019,” the group, led by Boston Children’s Hospital chief innovation officer John Brownstein, wrote in a preprint posted on Harvard’s DASH server.

Using images from October 2018, the researchers counted 171 automobiles within the parking heaps at one of Wuhan’s largest hospitals, Tianyou Hospital. Satellite knowledge a yr later confirmed 285 automobiles in the identical heaps, a rise of 67%, and as a lot as a 90% enhance in visitors throughout the identical time interval at different Wuhan hospitals.

“Individual hospitals have days of high relative volume in both fall and winter 2019. However, between September and October 2019, five of the six hospitals show their highest relative daily volume of the analyzed series, coinciding with elevated levels of Baidu search queries for the terms ‘diarrhea’ and ‘cough’,” they wrote.

“This is all about trying to piece together a complicated puzzle of what was taking place at the time,” Brownstein instructed CNN.

“The data is actually especially compelling because we saw increases in people searching for gastrointestinal disease — diarrhea — which were increasing at a level that we hadn’t seen at all, historically, and we now know now that gastrointestinal symptoms are a really important marker for Covid,” he added. “A huge percentage of people that actually end up testing positive in Wuhan actually had presented symptoms of diarrhea.”

Satellite monitoring surveillance of infectious ailments

Using “validated data streams” for respiratory illness surveillance is not new and it is also a method employed by intelligence businesses.

“Both the idea that hospital parking lots or business can be used can be a relative indicator for something happening in a population,” Brownstein mentioned. “We actually published on this years ago where we showed that hospitals in Latin America got super busy during flu season. You could predict flu season just by looking at the parking lots.”

And that was the thought on this examine, he mentioned.

“Now we can’t prove clearly what was driving some of these signals but it sort of adds to a growing body of evidence that something was happening ahead of when it was officially recognized,” he mentioned.

“While we cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan Seafood market,” based on Brownstein and his group. “These findings also corroborate the hypothesis that the virus emerged naturally in southern China and was potentially already circulating at the time of the Wuhan cluster.”

It’s simple to overlook the early indicators of a pandemic, too, Brownstein mentioned. “If the identical factor occurred within the US, it’s extremely potential that we may miss these alerts, as properly. So I believe it is all about the concept we have to strengthen our public well being efforts and in addition strengthen our public well being surveillance.

The United States discovered in early January {that a} respiratory-based epidemic was spreading via Wuhan, however it could take weeks earlier than the primary case was recognized within the US in Seattle and the federal authorities would start to take any motion.

“We also have the challenges of the lack of testing in this country, so signals were probably missed here, as well, that transmission was happening and we didn’t know about it either.”

More than 7 million folks have since been contaminated with the lethal virus worldwide, based on Johns Hopkins University, with greater than 404,000 international deaths and greater than 110,000 deaths within the US.