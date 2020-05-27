Satellite Imagery Shows Myanmar Military’s Arson Attack on Rural Rakhine Village, HRW Says

Satellite imagery of a city in Myanmar’s restive Rakhine state proves that just about 200 houses and different constructions had been destroyed by hearth on May 16, Human Rights Watch stated Tuesday.

In a press release, the New York-based NGO referred to as for an neutral investigation into what it referred to as a “mass destruction of residential property” in Let Kar village, a principally ethnic Rakhine group in Mrauk-U township.

Fighting within the space flared up once more in January 2019 between Myanmar’s navy, referred to as the Tatmadaw, and the Arakan Army (AA), an rebel group of ethnic Rakhine rebels. According to HRW, the satellite tv for pc photographs present similatity to the Tatmadaw’s arson assaults on Rohingya villages in Rakhine courting again so far as 2012.

“The burning of Let Kar village has all the hallmarks of Myanmar military arson on Rohingya villages in recent years,” stated Phil Robertson, HRW’s deputy Asia director.

“A credible and impartial investigation is urgently needed to find out what happened, punish those responsible, and provide compensation to villagers harmed,” he stated.

The satellite tv for pc document confirmed that at 10:30 a.m. on May 16 Let Kar is freed from vital injury, nonetheless as of two:12 p.m. fires had been raging in buildings there. HRW stated that their estimate of 200 buildings engulfed in flames is perhaps an underestimate as a result of the interior injury to buildings is just not seen within the imagery.

Witnesses in neighboring Bu Ywat Ma Nyo village, about one kilometer method from Let Kar, advised native media that they noticed troopers of the Tatmadaw go previous their village towards Let Kar at about 2 p.m. on May 16, leaving at about 5 p.m, which corresponds to the imagery.

The neighboring villagers stated they heard gunfire and noticed flames and smoke together with two drones, one in Let Kar and the opposite in Bu Ywat Ma Nyo.

HRW interviewed an assist employee from Mrauk-U, who stated that after 2 p.m. on May 16, it appeared that there was smoke originating from Let Kar.

“There was no one living there after the fighting last year as [the residents] had fled, but the older people really have nowhere to go now,” he stated.

“They had been sheltering in IDP [internally displaced persons] camps in Tein Myo and Bu Ywat Ma Nyo villages and had at least been able to go home and collect their belongings or check their homes from time to time. Now they don’t have anything – it’s very sad.”

According to HRW, most of Let Kar’s residents residents left the village greater than a 12 months in the past, when hostilities elevated.

“On April 10, 2019, the military raided Let Kar and detained 27 men for questioning about alleged ties to the Arakan Army. By April 22, three of the men had died in custody, attributed to “heart failure” by the military-owned Myawaddy newspaper,” the HRW assertion stated.

“No autopsies were performed because the security forces swiftly cremated the bodies. The authorities contested allegations that the men were tortured but refused to investigate the deaths. The 24 others, two of whom are minors, remain detained in Sittwe,” it added.

According to an area supply, a former resident of Let Kar entered the village the subsequent day after the assault to examine the injury, telling the supply that no less than 194 buildings had been burnt down, together with a college and the resident’s former house. The resident and a number of other others went to Let Kar by motorcycle, passing 50 Tatmadaw troopers with out being stopped.

Tun Thar Sein, a member of parliament from Rakhine State, confirmed to HRW that the Tatmadaw had been within the space and that he and others would urge the federal government to offer assist and compensation to the residents.

Also on May 17, the Tatmadaw launched a press release saying that troops entered the village whereas on patrol on May 16 after being attacked by the AA. Myanmar’s military additionally launched an aerial picture of the burning buildings, most definitely taken by one of many drones.

According to the Tatmadaw, the fires had been began by the AA, who fled into the mountains after damaging greater than 20 homes.

The AA on May 19 denied the accusation in a press release, with spokesperson Khine Thuka asking the media to research.

“Myanmar Army is not only accusing unilaterally the Arakan Army of committing the crimes that they have committed but also reporting fabricated news about Lakka’s case on the media belonging to Myanmar Army and their sponsored media. This is just an act of trying to blame the other organization for their crimes,” stated the AA assertion.

HRW within the assertion accused the Tatmadaw of conflict crimes, saying that underneath the legal guidelines of conflict, assaults on “civilians and civilian objects, such as homes, are prohibited.”

The NGO stated Myanmar has a duty to research the alleged crimes and maintain its troopers accountable, along with offering compensation and condolence funds to victims.

“Myanmar’s government should not leave the investigation of this incident to the military, which has repeatedly covered up atrocities and exonerated its troops,” Robertson stated.

“To ensure a credible investigation, the government should request UN assistance,” he added.

RFA tried to contact a spokesman for the navy for remark however he couldn’t be reached.

RFA additionally contacted U Zaw Htay from the presidential workplace’s Reporters Online group, however he didn’t reply inquiries on the matter.

Tatmadaw stated liable for civilian deaths

Meanwhile, RFA has realized that in one other a part of Rakhine, within the rural city of Ann, a 51-year previous villager was shot and killed by the Tatmadaw in early May.

Sources say that U Aung Thein and three different villagers from the identical city had been pushing a bamboo raft to the subsequent closest city of Kan Htaung Kyi, after they had been unexpectedly fired upon by troopers stationed at a bridge.

“The three men, including [my husband] were shot as they approached Kazugaing bridge,” U Aung Thein’s spouse, who declined to be named, advised RFA’s Myanmar Service.

“They say the shooters were government soldiers. We have not yet found the body of [my husband],” she added.

According to U Aung Thein’s spouse, for the reason that military has closed the street into the realm, she has been unable to convey again her husband’s physique.

Reports of villagers disappearing in Rakhine after encountering Tatmadaw troops have gotten more and more widespread.

In an unrelated incident, two males from Minbya Township had been killed by navy troops and their our bodies had been lacking for 4 months till they had been present in a forest, in line with a relative of one of many males, who requested anonymity to talk freely.

“There were all kinds of rumors about them,” the relative advised RFA.

“Some said they had been detained in an army camp. But at last, their bones and clothes were found on the hill of Shew Kyet Yet pagoda. They were buried in a hole [in the hill],” the relative stated.

The relative stated when the our bodies had been found, it was inconceivable to inform which sufferer was which, so their households needed to guess primarily based on the garments they had been sporting.

“Wood cutters found the pieces of bones and told us to come check,” the spouse of one of many victims, who requested anonymity for authorized causes advised RFA.

“They were buried together in a hole. When they disappeared we notified the police and human rights groups, but there wasn’t any news about them,” she stated.

“People are unlawfully arrested and accused of being part of the AA,” stated U Myat Tun of the Rakhine Human Rights Protection Group.

“On the other hand, the AA also arrests people and accuses them of being informers for the army. Both sides accuse each other whenever villagers are killed or they disappear,” he stated.

AA spokesperson Khine Thukha advised RFA, “The government’s army has targeted [and] killed Rakhine civilians, cut out the Internet, enforced a media blackout, and is planning genocide.”

According to statistics compiled by RFA, there have been 149 civilian deaths and 350 wounded in combating between the Tatmadaw and AA for the reason that starting of 2020.

Reported by RFA’s Myanmar Service. Translated by Maung Maung Nyo.