Satellite firm could make safe long distance drone flights reality

Inmarsat Group Altitude Angel will fit drones with a worldwide “back-stop” satellite connection

This could allows drones to leave operators’ line of sight and carry on flying safely if ground communications are lost

The breakthrough could enable regulators to green-light commercial drone projects

The mass adoption of drone technology in industry may be a step closer, with a breakthrough by satellite communications firm Inmarsat Group potentially poised to break a regulatory deadlock.

Non-military drone users now have to keep drones within their sight and operate just one at the same time in order to avoid collisions, which has up to now hampered the ambitions of several tech firms to launch drone delivery services, among other use cases.

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has indicated that it would curl up those restrictions if a communications system could be developed to remove the danger of crashes. The agency’s acting head of innovation team, David Tait, has called drone flight beyond the visual line of site “a game changer” which could “support our daily lives in a efficient and environmentally friendly way.”

As reported by Bloomberg, Inmarsat claims to have found a way to do this. A partnership with drone air management startup Altitude Angel will fit drones with a worldwide “back-stop” satellite connection if the system can’t connect to land-based communications.

The two firms will establish a “pop-up” UTM (unmanned traffic management) platform that, leveraging Inmarsat’s global satellite network, may be deployed anywhere it’s necessary to manage drone flight beyond the visual line of sight, without the need for ground-based infrastructure.

The systems will soon be developed first to serve blue light emergency services and first responders who need aerial surveillance quickly, enabling them to manage drone flights remotely and increase their array of operations in mixed airspace, containing both manned and unmanned vehicles.

However, the groups say a commercial, industry-focused product will observe soon.

Drones are already being commercially found in highly-controlled surroundings. Last year, logistics firm UPS was authorized by the FAA to operate its “drone airline” Flight Forward, which carries medical products across hospital systems.

There are also being tasked to more specialist roles, and the ones which present a hazard to or are hard to access by humans, such as for instance carrying out inspections on wind farms in the North Sea or on power lines.

But while drone technology has become advanced, the ambitions of companies like Amazon and UberEats to create fleets of delivery drones to the skies above have been hampered by regulators, especially in light of incidents such as for instance those at Gatwick airport in 2018, where miniature drones disrupted countless flights.

Inmarsat, which supplies global communications for military, emergency services and shipping, could convince build a platform that can convince regulators to budge – which they are doing, slowly – opening the doors for further deployment.

Outside of the delivery space, drones happen to be showing that they’ll provide answers to pressing economic, transport, security, environmental and productivity challenges faced by governments and industry around the world.

One of the important thing benefits is reducing congestion, pollution, and accidents on the roads, by reducing the need for automobiles and infrastructure to guide them.

Other enterprise uses include surveying and maintenance in agriculture, construction, and energy, while numerous aviation, automobile and tech firms, including Hyundai and Uber, are researching how drones could be used for future personal transportation.

Analysts at Barclays estimate that the global commercial drone market will grow tenfold from US$4 billion in 2018 to $40 billion by 2023, and result in cost benefits of some $100 billion.