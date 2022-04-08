The Court of Cassation overturned the indictment of Sasun Mikayelyan, Chairman of the Board of the Union of Yerkrapah Volunteers involved in the March 1 case. The Court of Cassation recognized Mikaelyan’s innocence in the charges against him.

Before that, the RA Court of Cassation overturned the 2010 verdict on Nikol Pashinyan in connection with the March 1 events. The court recognized and declared Nikol Pashinyan’s innocence.