Sarpy County gun dealer plans to open shop at home, neighbors concerned

Sarpy County,Neb (WOWT) – Working from home has actually ended up being commonplace.

But some citizens in a Sarpy County area fret that a proposed home-based company is far from regular.

Near 176th and Cornhusker Road, Wade Wickey is a gun collector who plans to offer guns online as a certified dealer working from his Tiburon home.

“This is an internet-only business, all sales are on the internet. This is not a store where people can just drive up and say show me what you got,” he described.

While awaiting the ATF’s approval which might take months, Wickey obtained an unique usage authorization to offer from home.

Sharon Heck is opposing it.

“This is not about being for guns or against guns. It’s a matter of selling guns in a neighborhood where families live,” Heck stated.

One issue is a school bus stop close to Wickey’s home however he guarantees no gun sale consultations throughout trainee pickup and drop off times.

“It’s kind of ludicrous to do this but to satisfy the chicken littles out here, the sky is falling because guns are involved,” he stated.

Lisa and Rick Hoffman have a teenage child utilizing the school bus corner.

“Knowing individuals are reoccuring with kids strolling by and weapons that simply looks like a dish for catastrophe. I do fret about criminal aspects targeting this …