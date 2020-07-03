Saroj Khan: Famous Bollywood choreographer dies aged 71

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Saroj Khan was 71





Saroj Khan, certainly one of India’s most prominent choreographers, has died at age 71.

Khan had an illustrious career that stretched four decades, and choreographed some of Bollywood’s most iconic and popular songs.

Her career became popular in the late 1980s, when she worked on a slew of hit numbers with leading stars like Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi.

Khan died of cardiac arrest in hospital in Mumbai city, local media reported.

She was admitted to hospital last month after she complained of breathlessness, Indian media reports said. She tested negative for Covid-19.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



She joined the film industry as a kid artist





Her nephew, Manish Jagwani, confirmed to PTI news agency that Khan died of cardiac arrest.

Born in 1948, her introduction to the film industry was as a child artist. In the 1950s, Khan became a back-up dancer, appearing in films like Bimal Roy’s Madhumati, where she was choreographed by dance director B Sohanlal, who she later married.

From here on, Khan’s career evolved into that of an assistant choreographer until 1974, when she got her break in the movie Geeta Mera Naam.

In the 1980s, Khan became a recognisable name on the market after she started working together with Bollywood stars like Sridevi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, both of whom have danced to iconic Hindi film songs.

Khan choreographed Sridevi in the song Hawa Hawai from the 1987 blockbuster hit Mr India, kicking off her career as a dance director to be reckoned with.

Bollywood took to Twitter to mourn Khan’s death, with many, such as for example superstar Akshay Kumar and director Kunal Kohli, thanking her on her behalf work.

Her funeral happened on Friday morning in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported. She is survived by her son and daughter, Raju and Sukaina Khan.