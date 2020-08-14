Sarina Wiegman to succeed Phil Nevillle as England Women head coach | Football News





Sarina Wiegman has actually been called as the brand-new England Women head coach

Netherlands head coach Wiegman, who has actually signed a four-year offer, will stay in her present function through to next summer season’s reorganized Olympic Games in Tokyo, prior to starting her period in September 2021.

Wiegman, who won 104 caps for the Netherlands as a gamer, directed her nation to success at Euro 2017 and to in 2015’s World Cup last, where they were beaten by the U.S.A..

“I’m delighted and honoured to join England Women next year,” Wiegman stated.

“England is the cradle of football and the significant advancements in women’s football worldwide over current years have actually been led by The FA. I’m …