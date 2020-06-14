Sarfaraz Ahmed: Former Pakistan captain ‘rediscovered’ himself after losing captaincy and being dropped | Cricket News





Sarfaraz Ahmed has been a part of Pakistan’s team for the visit of England

Sarfaraz Ahmed claims he has “rediscovered” himself after being sacked as Pakistan captain and is ready to consider any chance he will get in England

The 33-year-old was axed as Pakistan Test and T20I pilote in October and likewise dropped through both platforms after a new loss of type for himself and they.

Sarfaraz has been called in a 29-man squad to learn Tests and T20Is inside England come early july, but will commence the visit as backing up wicketkeeper to be able to Mohammad Rizwan.

“I realised that this seven or eight-month gap away from the national team has helped me rediscover myself as player,” said typically the gloveman.

“It has been tough to soak up the fact that I used to be the captain as well as a typical member [of the team] and after that suddenly, I will be nowhere. You do get disappointed but We couldn’t actually dwell on this too much ?nternet site had household cricket.

“Then in this spare time in the last 3 months in pen, I got time for you to reflect and be ready for any kind of expected chance.

“[Pakistan head coach] Misbah-ul-Haq has been urging myself to make use of this time to operate smartly to enhance my physical fitness and think about what I happen to be doing incorrect.

“When you are captain you generally think in different ways – read more about the group than your self. But i don’t have that will added obligation and We are thinking specifically how I can enjoy my component as a participant in any scenario where We are needed.

“Rizwan will be playing nicely for the group and certainly he is the very first choice and I am the particular back-up.

“I produced mistakes this is why I am out there, but now We are back in the law and with all the team to ensure that is what We are focusing on. I am going to definitely get the opportunity and wait for the chance to excel for personally and for your team.”

Pakistan may play 3 Tests and three T20Is within England within August and September, even though the exact times of the video games are however to be introduced.