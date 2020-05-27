Sardarapat Memorial to be closed to public for Republic Day – Panorama

Sardarapat memorial advanced will stay closed for common public and automobiles on May 28, as Armenia will mark the Republic Day. As the Police reported, the choice is made for precautionary causes to keep away from public gatherings and and unfold of the coronavirus.

Police added these violating the regulation will face administrative offenses.

To notice, May 28 is marked because the First Republic Day, when the Armenian statehood was restored in 1918, and the National Council declared the institution of the Independent Republic of Armenia on May 28.