Sarah Sanders Says Harris And Biden ‘Caved Completely To The Far-Left Agenda’

On Wednesday, previous White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stated that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have both “caved completely to the far-left agenda.”

Sanders stated throughout an interview on “Fox & Friends” that a Biden-Harris administration “would be a disaster for our country.”

Sanders says Harris is ‘a champion of the same far-left agenda that Joe Biden has been touting over the last year’

Sanders made her remarks in the wake of the statement of Harris as presumptive Democratic candidate Biden’s running mate.

“I think that Kamala Harris is no surprise that she is Joe Biden’s pick,” Sanders stated. “She is a champion of the same far-left agenda that Joe Biden has been touting over the last year.”

Sanders kept in mind that “they both support higher taxes, a total government takeover of health care, liberal judges, open borders and the list goes on.”

“This ticket will further crush our economy at a time when we need to be rebuilding it,” Sanders continued. “It’s the last thing, I think, we need is these two taking over.”