REPUBLICAN POLITICIANS REQUIRE INTERVIEWS WITH FBI’S PRIESTAP, PIENTKA AFTER BOMBSHELL FLYNN DISCOVERIES

Sanders stated such plots versus a democratically chosen president “happen in third-world countries.”

“This is not the type of thing that should happen in the United States of America. People like disgraced former FBI director, liar and leaker James Comey, I think, have fingerprints all over this and I think it is a good thing that the administration and the president have held their feet to the fire and made sure we got to the bottom of this,” Sanders stated.

The file, gotten by Fox News, was declassified by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and transferred to Capitol Hill.

The file shows typewritten notes by FBI representative Joe Pientka after anAug 17, 2016, instruction to then-candidate Trump, retiredLt Gen. Michael Flynn and previous New JerseyGov Chris Christie, “in support of ODNI briefings provided to U.S. presidential candidates and two of their advisers.”

The instruction, which was held at the FBI’s New York field workplace, likewise consisted of a “13-minute defensive briefing” provided byPientka The ODNI briefer was Edward Gistaro, according to the file

Sanders stated the Trump administration invested 3 years “fighting the outrageous and ridiculous Russia collusion hoax.”

“Now the truth, finally, is starting to come out and I think the report is further confirmation of what we have known all along,” Sanders stated, calling out a “mass conspiracy to undermine the 2016 election” by discussing allegations of Trump-Russia collusion.