Sarah Sanders: Bolton A ‘Disgrace to the Country’ Who Thought He Was The Real President

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders took a shot at John Bolton’s integrity, defining him as a “disgrace to the country” and a person who had been “drunk on power” during his time in the administration.

In an interview with “Fox & Friends,” Sanders unloaded on the former National Security Adviser when asked to give an assessment of the “real” Bolton.

“I think he’s a disgrace to the country,” she fired off right out of the gates. “I think what he’s doing right now is absolutely appalling.”

Bolton’s new book, The Room Where It Happened, has leveled several specious claims, including that President Trump asked for help with his election from Chinese President Xi Jinping, he was ok with concentration camps, and that that he wanted to jail CNN reporters.

Drunk With Power

Sanders went on to claim Bolton spent his days in the administration “drunk on power,” but has little credibility as a critic when he spent months praising the President.

“I think John Bolton has absolutely zero credibility since for 17 months he went out and championed President Trump and his agenda saying all of the things he was doing right, how he had been tough on a variety of countries,” she explained.

“And now all of a sudden that he is a disgruntled former employee, his entire tune changes.”

Sanders has her very own book developing titled, Speaking For Myself, where she’s already tattooed Bolton with similar statements.

“Bolton was a classic case of a senior White House official drunk on power, who had forgotten that nobody elected him to anything,” an excerpt reads. “Often Bolton acted like he was the president, pushing an agenda contrary to President Trump’s.”

Sensing a Theme

Sanders’ complete undressing of Bolton continues a theme from individuals on both sides of the political aisle, from within the administration and outside.

“He’s discredited on both sides of the aisle and if you thought James Comey was the most disliked man in America,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has said, “I think John Bolton has taken that title.”

Former congressman Trey Gowdy mocked the White House adversary for “pecking away in his pajamas” rather than facing cross-examination throughout testimony before the House or Senate.

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell accused him of earning things up in his book, while Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) suggested that he was with a lack of courage.