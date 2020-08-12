Sarah Palin offers advice and congratulations to Kamala Harris

“Congrats to the democrat VP pick,” Palin composed in an Instagram post. “Climb upon Geraldine Ferraro’s and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned.” In 1984, DemocraticRep Geraldine Ferraro of New York was the very first lady to be on a significant celebration ticket.
Palin used 6 pieces of advice to Harris, that included, “out of the chute trust no one new,” “fight mightily to keep your own team with you,” “don’t get muzzled” and “don’t forget the women who came before you.”
The previous Alaska guv used individual anecdotes from the project path and alerted Harris versus those who might attempt to alter her.
“Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centered agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are. So stay connected with America as you smile and ignore deceptive ‘handlers’ trying to change you,” Palin composed.