Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Celebrate Their Would-Be Wedding Day In Matching ‘Mr.’ & ‘Mrs.’ Face Masks!

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are improvising!

The happily engaged couple had big plans to tie the knot on Saturday, August 8, before the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone their nuptials. However, the two did not let the special date go by without celebrating their would-be wedding day!

Keeping it small and intimate, the pair pretended to exchange wedding vows at a vineyard to mark the occasion. The Modern Family star captioned photos of the moment on Instagram, writing:

“A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead… we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams ✨.”

The 36-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum also shared a similar photo on his feed, writing:

“We were supposed to get married today. We didn’t. But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool.”

We agree! This is very cool and super cute. See his post (below):

As you may likely recall, Wells and Sarah got engaged on a beach in Fiji last July, and ever since then, they’ve been counting down the days till they could say “I Do” in front of their friends, family, and loved ones. That sentiment aside, they are not willing to…