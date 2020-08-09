Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams celebrate their wedding date despite postponing

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ POSTPONE WEDDING OVER CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: REPORT

“A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series,” she composed onAug 8. “We were supposed to get married today. Instead… we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams.”

The starlet likewise published an Instagram Story to clarify that she and Adams, 36, had actually not married despite her using an all-white clothing and veil.

“On our wedding day… we didn’t get married,” she composed in the short-term post, which revealed her and Adams arm-in-arm while using matching sunglasses andMr andMrs face masks.

NIKKI BELLA ON POSTPONING HER WEDDING DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: ‘THE UNCERTAINTY JUST KILLS ME’

She likewise provided a demand to her 7.5 million fans to use a protective mask due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the U.S., the variety of verified cases has actually exceeded 5 million, according to information from the John’s Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard, which has actually been tracking the breathing disease considering that late January.

MASSACHUSETTS HOTEL FINED FOR HOLDING 300-PERSON WEDDING, VIOLATING COVID RULES

The illness’s large reach has actually led numerous couples to delay their wedding to a later date considering that big events are not encouraged by health firms.

Seventy- 5 percent of couples are …