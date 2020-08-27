Sarah Harding Of Girls Aloud Reveals ‘Devastating’ Advanced Breast Cancer Diagnosis

After more than 2 years far from social networks, Sarah Harding has actually returned with some awful news.

The Girls Aloud alum went back to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she was identified previously this year with breast cancer, which has given that “advanced to other parts” of her body.

Along with a puckered lip selfie (inset, above) from what seems her healthcare facility bed, Harding composed:

“Hi everyone,

I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.

Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.”

She continued: