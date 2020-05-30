Sarah Ferguson shares letter on Beatrice’s planned wedding day

Sarah Ferguson has written a heartfelt message to her daughter Princess Beatrice, on what ought to have been her wedding day.

The Duchess of York, mentioned she is happy to have fun her daughter’s wedding after lockdown and is pleased with her and all others who’ve needed to delay their large days.

Beatrice was attributable to marry her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London on Friday, 29 May, however with weddings nonetheless banned, the pair haven’t been in a position to tie the knot.

They confirmed the reception was cancelled when the federal government dominated there couldn’t be any massive gatherings, again originally of March, however the couple have stored quiet concerning the ceremony itself, even when weddings have been banned by the federal government.

On Friday, Beatrice’s mom posted a heartfelt message to her daughter together with a throwback photograph.

She mentioned: “Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me extra pleasure than I might ever want for. I’m so excited to have fun yours and Edo’s love once we all are out of lockdown.

“The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time .. so proud of you all.”

Beatrice and Mozzi introduced their engagement in September 2019, however their day shortly turned overshadowed.

Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, was compelled to step again from public duties in November, after a disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The princess and her property tycoon fiance planned a a lot smaller occasion than her sister Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank, however plans began to disintegrate because the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation.

Sarah Ferguson with Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding. (Getty Images)

With massive occasions banned, Buckingham Palace was compelled to name off their backyard events, which occur every summer time.

It’s understood the couple needed to make use of the identical infrastructure from the events for his or her wedding, because the reception was attributable to be on the palace.

They postponed the reception and mentioned they might monitor the state of affairs to see what would occur with their ceremony.

Buckingham Palace by no means formally confirmed the postponement of the wedding ceremony, but it surely was clear it couldn’t go forward.

Beatrice seems to have stayed at house in the course of the lockdown, and has shared a few movies for her charities as they adapt via the pandemic.

But her sister Eugenie and husband Jack look to have gone to Windsor to stick with Sarah and Andrew, who nonetheless dwell collectively regardless of being divorced.

In one video shared to assist a charity, Beatrice mentioned: “This is an incredibly challenging time. For the world and the United Kingdom. As patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, I just wanted to send this message to say the Helen Arkell charity is open for business.”



