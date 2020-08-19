Sarah Ezekiel: Artist paints with her eyes

Written by Tom Page; Video by Stefanie Blendis, CNN

London- based artist Sarah Ezekiel has actually won worldwide acknowledgment for her vibrant, life-affirming images. But her work is even more exceptional for the reality that she has a medical condition that has actually left her not able to move her arms.

Ezekiel’s images are fastidiously produced, stroke by intentional stroke, utilizing the motion of her eyes and specialized innovation that communicates those motions to a computer system.

The eye-tracking innovation offers Ezekiel a platform for creative expression otherwise rejected her by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), likewise referred to as motor neurone illness.

Ezekiel revealed no indications of the condition till 2000, when she was aged 34. Pregnant with her 2nd kid, she discovered some weak point in her left arm which she was slurring her speech. Within months, she was detected with ALS. It’s a condition that impacts one in 50,000, according to the ALS Association, and for which there is no recognized remedy.

“My life was pretty normal before,” she states. “I was a full-time mum (and) used to cook, clean and go to the gym regularly.”

She explains her initially 5 years living with ALS as a “bleak wilderness” and “very lonely.” Today, she can neither speak nor move but states “technology has made my life worth living.”