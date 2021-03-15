Sarah Everard's vigil aggressively broken up by London police
Sarah Everard's vigil aggressively broken up by London police

The British government is calling for an investigation after police aggressively broke up a vigil being held for Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman whose alleged murder while walking home in South London has reignited a national debate in Britain on women’s safety and sexual assault.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR