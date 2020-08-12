Sarah Cooper is getting a Netflix special

Netflix revealed Wednesday that the lady who discovered popularity turning Trump’s remarks into viral videos is getting her own special.
“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” is explained by the streaming giant as “a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects” and one in which Cooper “will be joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans.”
Cooper has actually amassed a big social networks because going viral in April 2020 for her satirical lip-sync impressions of the president.
She has actually been retweeted and applauded by a wide range of performers, consisting of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Stiller, Halle Berry, Chrissy Teigen and Cher.
Cooper’s “How to Medical” video has actually been seen more 20 million times and counting.
Prior to her online success, Cooper was a author and reporter on the CBS All Access pilot “Old News,” produced by StephenColbert
.
She is likewise the author of the very popular books “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings” and “How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.”
