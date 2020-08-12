Sarah Cooper is getting a Netflix special

Netflix revealed Wednesday that the lady who discovered popularity turning Trump’s remarks into viral videos is getting her own special.

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” is explained by the streaming giant as “a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects” and one in which Cooper “will be joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans.”

Cooper has actually amassed a big social networks because going viral in April 2020 for her satirical lip-sync impressions of the president.