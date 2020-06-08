Saracens Mavericks’ Kat Ratnapala highlights franchise’s financial challenges | Netball News





Saracens Mavericks have launched a GoFundMe interest raise £50,000

Kat Ratnapala opens up about Saracens Mavericks’ financial challenges and the impact COVID-19 has already established on the Vitality Netball Superleague franchise.

Mavericks have been in England’s elite netball competition for 15 years and it’s fair to say they are going through their toughest time right now.

On June 2, they put up a financial appeal using the fundraising platform GoFundMe. The accompanying information highlighted their need certainly to raise £50,000 to be able to “survive in the Vitality Netball Superleague” and also to provide services across Hertfordshire and the East of England.

‼️ EMERGENCY COVID APPEAL ‼️ We are seeking your assist in raising £50,000 to be able to survive in @NetballSL & to provide services across Hertfordshire & the East of England community DONATE HERE ⬇️https://t.co/6lBDLMKyug#thankyou ❤️🖤 — Saracens Mavericks (@SaracensMavs) June 2, 2020

“We are in a situation where COVID-19 has gone and massively wiped out our income and funding from beneath our feet,” the director of netball and head coach said on Sky Sports’ Off The Court.

“Playing just three games [of the 2020 season] is absolutely gutting. Also, from our perspective only having one home game with regards to our income and having our fans come to our venue, was just very hard.

“We’re in this case at the moment where we’ve got an actual duty of care to the players and to our staff – we’re utilizing the government scheme as much as we are able to. We’ve also got a duty of care to the fans to make certain that we’re dealing with them whenever possible.

We’ve held it’s place in this league for 15 years so that as an independent franchise, we’ve had to work really hard anyway to keep our head above water, year in and year out. This year’s no different, we’re just being a tiny bit more public about it and saying that people need some help today. Kat Ratnapala

“This [the GoFundMe page] seemed the best thing to do,” Ratnapala said.

“We’ve got an amazing bunch of supporters and volunteers behind us and working with us, and it was actually one of the volunteers who asked if we’d thought of doing this? They said that they wanted to help, donate and make sure that the franchise remains. We thought, why not?”

Back in January 2019, an announcement was made that benecosMavericks were becoming Saracens Mavericks after the rugby club acquired a 50 per cent stake in the Superleague team. As due to having this type of high-profile link, it’s understandable that some may wonder why the franchise is indeed financially challenged financially today.

“For us this season, it’s a massive thing. With us being truly a sports club, we have literally no income. We are split up from Saracens; the finances are completely separate.

“We are 50 per cent owned by Saracens however, from their perspective as well, there isn’t any money entering the club, full stop.

“To the other aspect, with the franchises at universities, they may not be affected now but who knows exactly what will come next year?

“Our biggest thing now is securing as much as we can, affordability and some of our own independence, to move forwards from this time.”

We need the support, we need fans to get behind us and make sure that they truly are supporting us 100 percent. I think that each and every single club is trying to survive. Kat Ratnapala

With Ratnapala sharing that all franchises will be feeling the pinch, either now or in the foreseeable future, the question regarding collective action involves mind. Are entities working together for solutions or are individual paths being taken?

“To be honest, I think that it’s kind of a ‘one for themselves’ approach at the moment,” she said.

“We’ve had conversations with other franchises who have said they are fine at the moment. Then obviously we see Thunder’s post that they’re not fine, and information in the press, etc.

THUNDER NEEDS YOU! With the 2020 VNSL season now ended, for us tickets are where most of our income originates from. If there is a matchday game ticket & can donate the cost of your ticket to greatly help the survival of the team, please let Ticketline know before Mon 15th June⚡️#thankyou pic.twitter.com/yjhDgpjkFo — Manchester Thunder (@thundernetball) June 1, 2020

“There are ongoing conversations with England [Netball]. Don’t get me wrong, we’re under no illusions, England are going to be struggling as much from the financial perspective as any national club.

“We need the rally of netballers to have behind, not merely us but all of the franchises, to make sure that we’ve got a collective approach. At the conclusion of the afternoon, I want my six-year-old to be watching netball and enjoying netball as much as we’ve.

“VNSL has delivered, time and time again. It’s a fantastic brand, a fantastic sport and we wish people to get behind us. That’s not only for Mavericks but for everyone.

“I hope that collectively we can work closer to other franchises,” the head coach added.

“When things get tough, people naturally close in and only want to fight for themselves, nevertheless the biggest thing for us is attempting to work with other franchises, England Netball and our fans.

“No stone will be left unturned, we are ready to fight tooth and nail for this. If we reach that £50,000 then brilliant, but we’re going to have all guns blazing. We’re not afraid to hold our hands up and say, this is a situation for us today.”

