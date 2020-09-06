Sara Haines returns to ‘The View’ as a regular co-host

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SAYS SHE’D RATHER ‘SHARE JESUS WITH PEOPLE’ THAN RETURN TO ‘THE VIEW’

“Loving all of my ‘views’ right now,” Haines wrote on Saturday. “This mug has seen enough of the couch and is ready to return to the @theviewabc table (metaphorically speaking in these times) next week!!! We are overdue for some good times in 2020 – let’s do this!!”

Haines started out on “The View” as a guest co-host in 2014 and was promoted to a regular co-host in 2016.

She left the gig in 2018 to co-host the third-hour block of Good Morning America (rebranded to GMA Day) with retired pro football player Michael Strahan. The show, which started out as “Strahan & Sara,” eventually added on actress Keke Palmer as a permanent co-host after a successful stint of guest hosting last year.

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOSTS FAIL TO OBJECT AFTER GUEST DESCRIBES TRUMP’S VOTER BASE AS ‘KLAN-LIKE’

However, “Strahan, Sara and Keke” stopped airing new episodes in March, which had led to Haines’ return to “The View” as a recurring guest co-host.

Haines will be taking over journalist Abby Huntsman’s spot, who left “The View” in January to reportedly help her father with his gubernatorial campaign in Utah after spending two seasons on the show, according to Deadline.

Season 24 of the show is set to…