Sara Bareilles discusses her coronavirus recovery and how her boyfriend cared for her

The singer said that even though she’s no more struggling with symptoms, she desires to be a cautionary tale for anyone perhaps not taking the herpes virus seriously.
Bareilles, who unveiled her diagnosis in April, said that she owes a lot to her boyfriend, actor Joe Tippett, for being “a good friend and companion through all of that.”
“He did a good job taking care of me,” she told the magazine.
The “Love Song” singer and Broadway star said she’s currently handling some emotional issues throughout the pandemic.
“I’m dealing with old demons of anxiety and depression and working to manage that while taking in what’s happening and leaning into activism,” she said. “I’ve been going to [social justice] marches, all masked up, of course. Used to do a lot of reading, researching, listening. I’m attempting to correct my mistakes. And philanthropically, supporting organizations like Color of Change and Black Lives Matter.”
She said therapy has helped.
“I am a firm believer in therapy,” she said. “So I’ve been in my weekly therapy and sometimes if I’m having a bad week, I might talk to my therapist twice a week and she’s been enormously helpful. The other magic bullet for me is meditation. It’s been a tremendous help in befriending the parts of this that are uncomfortable, like the uncertainty of everything.”