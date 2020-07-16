Sara Bareilles discusses her coronavirus recovery and how her boyfriend cared for her

The singer said that even though she’s no more struggling with symptoms, she desires to be a cautionary tale for anyone perhaps not taking the herpes virus seriously.

“You really have to listen to your body, rest and pay close attention if you’re having any respiratory issues,” she told People Magazine . “But it was scary because you’re waiting for it to get worse the whole time. So I can understand why it’s a really panic-ridden time for so many people.”

Bareilles, who unveiled her diagnosis in April, said that she owes a lot to her boyfriend, actor Joe Tippett, for being “a good friend and companion through all of that.”

“He did a good job taking care of me,” she told the magazine.