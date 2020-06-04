Saquon, OBJ, Mahomes Demand NFL Admit They Wrongly ‘Silenced’ Protesters Like Kap



Play video content material

Exclusive Details

The greatest names within the NFL — from Patrick Mahomes to Odell Beckham to Saquon Barkley and extra — simply dropped a strong message demanding the league admit it wrongly silenced protesters like Colin Kaepernick.

More than 15 gamers — together with Zeke Elliott, Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu and DeAndre Hopkins — all joined collectively to make an impactful video displaying their assist for the protests occurring everywhere in the nation.

“How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players? What will it take? For one of us to be murdered by police brutality?” the celebs say within the vid.

“We will not be silenced. We assert our right to peacefully protest. It shouldn’t take this long to admit.”

We’re advised the entire thing was put collectively by New Orleans Saints famous person Michael Thomas … who organized the video after teammate Drew Brees condemned kneeling for the anthem.

In the video, the gamers point out a number of African-Americans who had been killed as the results of police brutality or racism — together with George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

The video ends with this demand — “So, on behalf of the National Football League, that is what we, the gamers, wish to hear you state:

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter.”

Unclear what is going to occur if the NFL doesn’t adjust to the gamers’ calls for … we’re reaching out to reps to see if there is a plan to carry out or take different motion.