Saquon Barkley has his say on Christian McCaffrey’s record four-year, $64m contract | NFL News

From one supremely-gifted operating again to a different, Saquon Barkley admitted he was happy for Christian McCaffrey after he turned the highest-paid participant of their place in NFL historical past.

The Carolina Panthers star set the market final month as he agreed a brand new four-year, $64m contract that can see him earn a mean of $16m per yr.

It raises the query as to how a lot Barkley might warrant when the time comes for the Giants to tie him all the way down to a brand new long-term deal, with Ezekiel Elliott at the moment incomes $15m per yr on common with the Dallas Cowboys.

“Well, I always feel like I’ve got something to prove, that’s always been my mindset,” Barkley stated on a convention name with reporters. “Always going to attempt to be the perfect participant and person who I might be, not just for myself however for my group.

“Yes, when Christian [McCaffrey] signed that massive contract the very first thing that got here to my thoughts was I’m joyful for him. I do know Christian personally and speaking to him all through the season, all through the years, whether or not the offseason or by means of the season.

“I worked out with him one time and you could just see his work ethic and how attention to detail he is. It was more happy for him, he deserves it.”

McCaffrey produced a profession yr in 2019 with 1,387 yards speeding for 15 touchdowns, whereas he additionally completed with 116 catches for 1,005 receiving yards and 4 extra journeys to the endzone. In doing so he turned simply the third participant in historical past to record over 1,000 speeding and receiving yards in a season.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, Barkley noticed accidents hinder his efforts to construct on an excellent rookie season as he registered 1,003 speeding yards for six touchdowns and 438 receiving yards for 2 touchdowns.

The 2018 No 2 general choose signed a four-year, $31.1m deal upon coming into the league and the Giants can have the possibility to choose up his fifth-year choice forward of 2022. That stated, an extension might nicely be within the offing earlier than then, particularly when contemplating the outstanding function he’ll play in Jason Garrett’s offense.

“I’m a big believer of taking care of the little things first,” he added. “That’s proper now coming into the conferences and attempt to be the perfect chief, the perfect participant I can from this, I do not know what measurement of a field you’ll name it.

“I feel like if you take care of that the other things take care of themselves in the future.”

While the Los Angeles Rams’ resolution to chop Todd Gurley hinted on the quick shelf-life of an NFL operating again, Frank Gore’s take care of the New York Jets on the age of 37 once more noticed him defy expectations for such a collision-heavy function.

The uncertainty for a operating again is one thing Barkley is accustomed to, and a motive to reside within the current.

“Yeah, definitely shocking, I know TG pretty well,” he stated. “Obviously it sucks that he needed to go away the Rams, however he is received a contemporary new begin and hopefully he can remind the league of how dominant of a participant he’s.

“I don’t need Todd Gurley getting traded or cut or however it happened to remind me how the NFL is. That’s just the NFL that’s the business. That’s why you have to try to take advantage of it every single day you can.”