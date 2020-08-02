SAP boss warns Europe not to fall behind US and Asia in tech

The boss of Europe’s biggest software application business, SAP, has stated the continent “has to do better” if it desires to contend in tech with the US andAsia

Christian Klein, 40, who took control of as sole president of the German group in April, stated that while it would be “definitely do-able” for Europe to develop another tech business the size of SAP, the continent requires to develop a much better pipeline of skill.

Earlier this year the European Commission unveiled a plan to enhance the bloc’s tech sovereignty and guarantee that it can take on the US and Asia in expert system and the analysis and usage of information.

Europe is likewise preparing to develop its own network of cloud computing and information services, called Gaia- X, that will be safeguarded by EU laws and provide an option to the US service providers Amazon, Microsoft andGoogle

Additionally, Brussels has stated it will invest EUR600 m to train more than 250,00 0 individuals throughout Europe with sophisticated tech abilities.

Mr Klein, who signed up with SAP as a trainee and whose business is assisting the EU develop its own information facilities, stated there was “clearly a lack of talent” in the business’s house area.

“When we have position open for a software application engineer in Europe, I’m getting round …