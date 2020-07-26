Santosha scores at Ascot | Racing News

Santosha supplied fitness instructor David Loughnane and jockey Thomas Greatrex with the very first Group race win of their particular professions in the Princess Margaret Betfred Stakes at Ascot.

For great procedure, Loughnane likewise saddled third-placed Caroline Dale, with Kevin Ryan’s Hala Hala Hala splitting the steady buddies.

Santosha had the difference of being dispatched at 50 -1 for the very first 2 runs of her profession – a surprise win at Lingfield and when she stormed house to be 3rd in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

The type was the very best available as the winner, Dandalla, had actually thrived at Royal Ascot and the 2nd, Fev Rover, declared a Listed race next time out.

It was Caroline Dale who revealed blistering rate out of the stalls, as she has in all her races to date, however this time she had an additional furlong to deal with and she faded a little in the surface.

Santosha took a trip very well, looking as though she would win easily when she used up the running, however the filly started to wander to he left, offering Hala Hala Hala an opportunity.

Greatrex quickly cleaned his install, however, and the 5-1 opportunity won by three-quarters of a length for Loughnane.