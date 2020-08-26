Santos Escobar defends the NXT Cruiserweight Title against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is still the just male in NXT with a triumph overSantos Escobar Will lightning strike two times when the NXT Cruiserweight Title on the line?

We’ll learn Tuesday night as they go individually.

Escobar and Legado del Fantasma have actually mostly implemented their will over the Cruiserweight department, utilizing the numbers video game to their benefit on NXT and 205Live “Swerve,” who hasn’t kept his desire for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship a trick, has actually complicated their lives, however, signing up with forces with Breezango in their current competition with Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

“Swerve” showed when that he might beat Escobar throughoutthe NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Now, can he do it once again to catch his very first champion in WWE?