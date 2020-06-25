Santiago tops final field of Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby | Racing News

Aidan O’Brien fields 6 in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, advancing by previous week’s Queen’s Vase champion Santiago.

The Authorized colt was obviously a comfortable champion over a kilometer and 6 furlongs, nevertheless he droplets back in visit to 12 furlongs just 8 days afterwards in search of Classic beauty.

Arthur’s Kingdom, who else finished 2nd in the King Edward VII Stakes, furthermore makes a quick return to activity with Derrinstown Trial 3rd Iberia furthermore taking their chance.

Tiger Moth, Dawn Patrol and Order Of Australia, who packed the first about three places inside a Leopardstown first at the start of the calendar month also get in line.

O’Brien’s sons, Joseph and Donnacha, are also symbolized in the Group One, along with Joseph working the supplemented filly New York Girl along with the unbeaten Gallinule Stakes winner Crossfirehurricane and Curragh maiden victor Galileo Chrome.

Donnacha O’Brien produces Gallinule 3rd Sherpa.

Jessica Harrington’s Gold Maze finished 2nd in the Gallinule and will try his good fortune again although Chiricahua, Fiscal Rules, King Of The Throne plus Sunchart total the 15-strong line up.