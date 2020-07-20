Santi Cazorla joins Al Sadd after Villarreal send-off | Football News





Santi Cazorla was presented with an emotional send-off by Villarreal team-mates in his last game for the club on Sunday

Santi Cazorla has joined Al Sadd after leaving Villarreal on Sunday, with Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta hinting he would just like the midfielder to become listed on his backroom staff in the foreseeable future.

Cazorla, 35, enjoyed a remarkable career revival as he came ultimately back to LaLiga following an injury-hit final two years with the Gunners.

He revealed his Achilles issue became so very bad he nearly had his foot amputated – but, after signing for Villarreal in 2018, he was soon back again to his most readily useful.

His performances were so eye-catching he earned an international recall with Spain last year and was given an excellent send-off by his team-mates following his last game for Villarreal on Sunday.

Just 24 hours later and reigning Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd – managed by Cazorla’s former international team-mate Xavi – announced his arrival.

“We have reached an agreement with Santi Cazorla. He will reach Doha soon to complete the formalities and join the team. Welcome to Al-Sadd, Santi!” they tweeted.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Arteta – who played along side Cazorla in the Gunners’ midfield for four years – praised his former colleague and suggested that he could 1 day look to bring him back again to the Emirates Stadium.

Asked if he had held discussions with Cazorla in regards to a coaching role at Arsenal, Arteta replied: “Not yet.

“My opinion of Santi can’t be any higher. Personally, first, with the sort of person he’s and what he brings to that dressing room, but also as a player for what that he did for the duration of his career.

“About the coaching role and the future, we will see what happens. Right now, he’s just finished (at Villarreal) so let him enjoy that moment and we’ll see what happens in the future.”