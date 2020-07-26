Santa’s grottoes face the axe as Harrods announces it will ‘consider Government guidance’

It is as much of a joyful custom as mince pies and the Queen’s message however kids’s journeys to see Santa will be extremely various for this year– if they take place at all.

Shops and garden centres are modifying their Christmas strategies– or choosing not to establish Santa grottoes at all– to adhere to social distancing guidelines since of the coronavirus crisis.

The guidelines imply there will be no hugging, no close-up images and even being handed a present by Father Christmas, while sellers will likewise require to greatly limit the varieties of children being allowed.

A spokesperson for a retailer which has staged a grotto for 65 years, stated strategies were under method 'to create something special for Christmas'

But she stated a standard grotto was not likely in2020, including:‘We will need to consider Government guidance later in the year.’

Garden centre chainSquires has actually likewise cancelled its typicalSanta grottos and is rather preparing an option‘magical Christmas experience’

Ian Wylie, president the200 -memberGardenCentreAssociation, stated:‘Meeting Father Christmas is a cherished and intimate event for children but with social distancing it is a huge challenge.’