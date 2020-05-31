Santa Monica Protests Go from Peaceful to Chaotic, Looting Underway

Breaking News

What began out as a peaceable protest in Santa Monica has descended into full and utter chaos in addition to rampant looting — a development we have seen day in and time out.

People started to collect in SM early Sunday afternoon, with many marching whereas holding indicators and finishing up chants — principally, going about their demonstration with relative calm. They’d taken up the streets, however had been additionally getting supportive honks from drivers.

Hundreds of demonstrators quietly taking a knee for two:53 seconds in the course of the streeet pic.twitter.com/gcIN3MzenZ — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 31, 2020

Folks even took a knee in silence at one level for practically three minutes, asking cops that finally arrived to be part of them and do the identical. No violence by means of the primary hour, it appears.

Unfortunately, because the day went on … issues took a flip for the worst as folks started to face off with officers, and finally broke out into full-on looting and rioting.

Waiting on your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tons of shops — a few of that are in Santa Monica Place — began getting raided and ransacked inside only a couple hours … locations just like the Vans retailer, the Nike retailer, CVS, Shoe Palace, Louis Vuitton, Joe’s Jeans, Bloomingdales and even an optometrist clinic!!!

SANTA MONICA: Looters flee as SWAT workforce approaches pic.twitter.com/2zKLbZtyuM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020

One retailer, REI, was being guarded by a peaceable protester who tried to stand in the way in which of the doorway door — and was bodily accosted by folks making an attempt to break in. FOX 11 captured among the craziness she had to endure to shield the tenting door retailer.

Criminals on Santa Monica are strolling in teams with explosives and weapons threatening different civilians. @santamonicacity #santamonica #LosAngelesProtest pic.twitter.com/6zYFMd994P — She carried out already carried out had herses (@manolo_ordonez2) May 31, 2020

People actually tried bodily eradicating her from her spot, yanking her away and even throwing fireworks at her to shoo her off. The girl did not budge although … she stored coming again.





Luckily, a man lastly got here and joined her in making an attempt to keep off would-be looters — so, it is clear not everyone seems to be on the market making an attempt to break into companies and take what they’ll.

The state of affairs in Santa Monica has gotten so tense, the town has now introduced a four PM curfew … properly earlier than dusk. Unclear how efficient it is going to be with out the enforcement of cops on the bottom — issues appear to be getting out of hand there rapidly.

Waiting on your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Just ask the driving force of this Amazon van — which was additionally getting looted at one level within the day. Bad apples have taken issues into their palms and turned it into an unpleasant narrative. Tear gasoline is now being deployed, and the clashes are ramping up … like a vicious cycle.