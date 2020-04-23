Santa Clara County death data shows 20% increase in March, suggesting more coronavirus victims than previously known

The numbers show a significant uptick in fatalities compared to a year earlier, including a 17% rise in the number of people who died at home

Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office recently released data revealing a 20 percent spike in deaths, compared to exactly one year ago. The report also reveals a 17 percent increase in home fatalities.

Over half the number of deaths has been reported to have been caused by the novel coronavirus.

Investigators also revealed that the first COVID-19 death in the county was recorded on Feb 6, three weeks earlier than the first supposed death in the U.S. Authorities have acknowledged it likely that a substantial number of cases must have gone undiagnosed.

The County Supervisor, Dave Cortese demanded a more detailed report and said that he was disappointed by the “sanitized reports”.

