Santa Anita cleared to resume racing on Friday | Racing News

Official approval has been given for racing to resume at Santa Anita in California on Friday.

Racing has been suspended since March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic, however following revision of Los Angeles County’s Safer at Home tips motion will recommence behind closed doorways and with strict hygiene protocols, together with using face masks and each day well being screening.

Aidan Butler, government director of California Racing Operations for the Stronach Group mentioned in a press release on the monitor’s web site: “We are very grateful for the open and steady communication with each the Health Department and Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s workplace.

“Supervisor Barger specifically, understood the significance of reside racing to help hundreds of people, and that we’re ready to accomplish it safely beneath these protocols.

“We additionally need to thank our stakeholders, together with the Thoroughbred Owners of California, the California Thoroughbred Trainers, the Jockeys Guild, our Santa Anita Park crew and our followers for his or her endurance throughout this pandemic.

“This has been a difficult time for all. Now we are focused on getting back to work in a safe and secure manner.”

The Santa Anita Derby is scheduled for June 6 and is due to function main Kentucky Derby contender Authentic, one among three unbeaten colts coach Bob Baffert has on the head of the betting for the Churchill Downs showpiece, which can be run in September this 12 months.