SANSUI S32 32 Inch 720p Smart LED TV – High Resolution Television Built-in HDMI, USB – Support Screen Cast Mirroring (2020 Model)



Price: $139.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 06:15:21 UTC – Details)



The SANSUI 32 inches LED smart TV with HD picture quality, The screen has a resolution of up to 1366×768,clearly showing every detail.The screen adopts 178° visual angle to bring the real vision which is provides you better visual enjoyment to watch movies and TV.

Built-in Netflix,YouTube,Screencast(Android phone only) . You not only can watch the latest streaming such as, Netflix,YouTube,but also can cast the content of your phone to the TV via screen mirroing.

Elegant Design: Wall-mountable TV Add a stylish note to your living room with its slim bezel and stick stand design. You can wall mount it to save floor space or Table-Mount it neatly on a cabinet.This product does not include wall mount bracket, Wall mount needs to be purchased separately.

Inputs and Output:

3 x HDMI

2x USB

1x AV IN

1x Earphone

1 x RJ45

1 x optical

Main Accessories: Remote control *1, Remote Batteries *2, User manual and warranty card. Please note that your 1-year warranty will be linked to the warranty card.

Home Entertainment Center: S32 boasts multi-viewing modes & built-in full range stereo speakers. All the content you love to enrich your life.

Elegant Design: Wall-mountable smart TV Add a stylish note to your living room with its slim bezel and stick stand design. You can wall mount it to save floor space or position it neatly on a cabinet.The Narrow and thin frame design offers a broader vision and deeper immersive experience.

Get A Smarter Experience: S32 built-in with 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x AV IN, 1x Earphone Out, 1x RJ45, Wifi, screen cast mirroring(Android phone only). Enjoy a Fluid browsing experience and faster control.

Main Accessories: Remote control *1, Remote Batteries *2, User manual and warranty card. Please note that your 1-year warranty will be linked to the warranty card.