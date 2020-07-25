Sansui 43-Inch 1080p FHD DLED Smart TV (S43P28FN) Slim, Lightweight, Built-in HDMI, USB, High Resolution, Digital Noise Reduction Bundle with 6.5 ft HDMI Cable and Accessories



Price: $279.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 01:20:55 UTC – Details)



The S43P28FN features a super slim LED display that can be placed virtually anywhere in your home. LED technology features a stunning picture quality, a vivid range of colors, and an incredible range of brightness. LED technology also features a significantly lower amount of electrical energy use, which means you’ll save money on that costly electric bill. Stunning FHD. The all-new SANSUI Full HD TV, with over 2 million independent pixels, brings you the real scenes that you’ve been missing before. Dolby Sound Voice Immersive. Up to 7.1 Discrete Channels of High-Fidelity Surround Sound. Provides consistent cinema-style audio across your content using an advanced surround sound audio technology designed for evolving media. Friendly User Interface with Linux OS. This smart TV is equipped with Linux operating system, it’s designed with an easy-to-use friendly user interface. Better Watching Experience. 6.5ms Response Time. Even high-speed moving shows are not affected by tailing. Get A Vivid Experience. Various formats of connections, allow you to view photos, watch videos, play games, read articles, and download files with your device.

Specifications

Resolution: 1920×1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Display Type: DLED

Video System: ATV:NTSC/DTV:ATSC

Connectivity: 1xAV IN, 1xEARPHONE, 2xUSB, 1xTV, 1xOPTICAL, 1xRJ45, 3xHDMI

Includes

Sansui 43″ FHD DLED Smart TV (S43P28FN)

Sansui Remote Control (2 AA batteries not included)

Sansui Stand

Sansui User Manual

Sansui 1-Year Warranty Card

Mophead Cable Ties (2)

XRYX 6.5 ft HDMI Cable

Circuit City Premium Microfiber Cloth

.

Superb Visual Experience: Built with and detailed visuals when playing compatible multimedia content. HDR is a specification that improves the dynamic range of images, the screen quality of HDR technology will be more prominent, especially in the display of light and dark details and colors.

Home Entertainment Center: S43P28FN boasts multi-viewing modes & built-in full range stereo speakers. A completely immersive surround sound format. Download apps and stream movies from your Android smartphone on TV, tons of games/films/news. All the content you love to enrich your life.

Elegant Design: Wall-mountable smart TV. Add a stylish note to your living room with its slim bezel and stick stand design. You can wall mount it to save floor space or position it neatly on a cabinet.The narrow and thin frame design offers a broader vision and deeper immersive experience.

Get A Smarter Experience: S43P28FN built-in with 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x AV IN, 1x Earphone Out, 1x RJ45, Wifi. Enjoy a Fluid browsing experience and faster control- switching between apps, streaming content and other media effortlessly.