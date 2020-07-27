Sansui 40-Inch 1080p FHD DLED TV (S40P28F) Lightweight Slim Built-in with HDMI, USB, VGA, High Resolution Bundle with 6.5 ft HDMI Cable and LCD Screen Cleaning Kit



LED TV technology is one of the latest innovations from Sansui. The S40P28F features a super slim LED display that can be placed virtually anywhere in your home. LED technology features a stunning picture quality, a vivid range of colors, and an incredible range of brightness. LED technology also features a significantly lower amount of electrical energy use, which means you’ll save money on that costly electric bill. FHD resolution, every detail is clearly visible. The screen has a resolution of up to 1920×1080, a pixel value of 2.07 million, and a 16:9 widescreen ratio, clearly showing every detail of the picture. From mobile phone to TV, unobstructed interaction. With the excellent compatibility of mobile devices and TV, you can enjoy the convenient technology life no matter where you are. Movie club, satisfying all audio and video imagination. Watching movies and TV shows, watching variety shows, animation live sports fans, supporting a large number of film and TV applications, and enjoying more film and TV dramas. Slim Design, gliding shape. Delicate and compact design for multiple scenarios. Provides more space for your home decoration.

Specifications

Resolution: 1920×1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Display Type: DLED

Video System: NTSC/ATSC

Connectivity: 3x HDMI, 1x USB, 1x OPTICAl, 1x AV IN, 1x YPBPR, 1x PC Audio in, 1x EARPHONE, 1x VGA(D-Sub 15 pin)

Includes

Sansui 40″ FHD DLED TV (S40P28F)

Sansui Remote Control (2 AA batteries not included)

Sansui Stand

Sansui User Manual

Sansui 1-Year Warranty Card

XRYX 6.5 ft HDMI Cable

Hercules LCD Screen Cleaning Kit (Microfiber Glove, Cleaning Solution, Dust Brush)

178° degree angle of view. The screen adopts the dazzling color visual angle, with the visual angle of 178 ° to bring the real vision.

Elegant Design: Wall-mountable TV adds a stylish note to your living room with its slim bezel and stick stand design. You can wall mount it to save floor space or position it neatly on a cabinet. The narrow and thin frame design offers a broader vision and deeper immersive experience.

Get A Vivid Experience: S40P28F built-in with 3x HDMI, 1x USB, 1x OPTICAl, 1x AV IN, 1x YPBPR, 1x PC Audio in, 1x EARPHONE, 1x VGA (D-Sub 15 pin). Enjoy a Fluid browsing experience and faster control.