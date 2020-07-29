Sansui 40-Inch 1080p FHD DLED Smart TV (S40P28FN) Slim Ultra-Light Bezel Built-in with HDMI, USB, High Resolution, Dolby Audio Bundle with 6.5 ft HDMI Cable and Accessories



LED TV technology is one of the latest innovations from Sansui. The S40P28FN features a super slim LED display that can be placed virtually anywhere in your home. LED technology features a stunning picture quality, a vivid range of colors, and an incredible range of brightness. LED technology also features a significantly lower amount of electrical energy use, which means you’ll save money on that costly electric bill. Dolby Sound Voice Immersive. Up to 7.1 Discrete Channels of High-Fidelity Surround Sound. Provides consistent cinema-style audio across your content using an advanced surround sound audio technology designed for evolving media. You can enjoy TV shows/movies/anime/documentaries, and more on thousands of internet-connected devices in SANSUI smart TVs. Friendly User Interface with Linux OS. SANSUI S40P28FN TV is equipped with Linux operating system, has a friendly user interface, and supports APP downloads. Ultra-narrow bezel enhances the viewing experience. Whether it is wall hanging or stay, SANSUI TV can always add a sense of charm to your home.

Specifications

Resolution: 1920×1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Display Type: DLED

Video System: ATV:NTSC/DTV:ATSC

Connectivity: 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x OPTICAl, 1x AV IN, 1x TV, 1x EARPHONE, 1x RJ45

Includes

Sansui 40″ FHD DLED SmartTV (S40P28FN)

Sansui Remote Control (2 AA batteries not included)

Sansui Stand

Sansui User Manual

Sansui 1-Year Warranty Card

Mophead Cable Ties (2)

XRYX 6.5 ft HDMI Cable

Circuit City Microfiber Cloth

FHD resolution, every detail is clearly visible. The screen has a resolution of up to 1920×1080 and a 16:9 widescreen ratio, clearly showing every detail of the picture.

178° degree angle of view. The screen adopts the dazzling color visual angle, with the visual angle of 178 ° to bring the real vision.

Elegant Design: Wall-mountable TV adds a stylish note to your living room with its slim bezel and stick stand design. You can wall mount it to save floor space or position it neatly on a cabinet. The narrow and thin frame design offers a broader vision and deeper immersive experience.

Get A Smarter Experience: S40P28FN built-in with 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x AV IN, 1x Earphone Out, 1x RJ45, 1x Optical. Enjoy a Fluid browsing experience and faster control- switching between apps, streaming content and other media effortlessly.