Sansui 24-Inch 720p HD LED Smart TV (S24P28DN) with Built-in HDMI, USB, High Resolution, Digital Noise Reduction, Dolby Audio Bundle with 6.5 ft HDMI Cable and Accessories

LED TV technology is one of the latest innovations from Sansui. The S24P28DN features a super slim LED display that can be placed virtually anywhere in your home. LED technology features a stunning picture quality, a vivid range of colors, and an incredible range of brightness. LED technology also features a significantly lower amount of electrical energy use, which means you’ll save money on that costly electric bill. DLED Technology provides a wider spectrum, reflects vibrant colors as vivid as possible, plus HD resolution, you can enjoy the impressive watching experience. Up to 7.1 Discrete Channels of High-Fidelity Surround Sound. Provides consistent cinema-style audio across your content using an advanced surround sound audio technology designed for evolving media. Get A Vivid Experience: Various formats of connections, allow you to view photos, watch videos, play games, read articles, and download files with your device.

Specifications

Resolution: 1366*768

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Display Type: DLED

OS: Linux

Wi-fi: 802.11/a/b/g/n/ac

Dolby: MS12V1.3.2

Video System: ATV:NTSC, DTV:ATSC

Connectivity: 1x AV IN, 1x EARPHONE, 2x USB, 1x TV, 1x OPTICAL,1x RJ45, 3x HDMI

Includes

Sansui 24″ HD DLED Smart TV (S24P28DN)

Sansui Remote Control (2 AA batteries not included)

Sansui Stand

Sansui Power Cord

Sansui User Manual

Sansui 1-Year Warranty Card

Mophead Cable Ties (2)

XRYX 6.5 ft HDMI Cable

Circuit City Premium Microfiber Cloth

Superb Visual Experience: Built with HD panel for crisp and detailed visuals when playing compatible multimedia content, make your eyes more comfortable when you are watching images, relieving the fatigue caused by a long-time watch.

Home Entertainment Center: S24 boasts multi-viewing modes & built-in full range stereo speakers. A completely immersive surround sound format. Download apps and stream movies from your smartphone on TV, tons of games/films/news. All the content you love to enrich your life.

Elegant Design: Wall-mountable smart TV adds a stylish note to your living room with its slim bezel and stick stand design. You can wall mount it to save floor space or position it neatly on a cabinet. The narrow and thin frame design offers a broader vision and deeper immersive experience.

Get A Smarter Experience: S24 built-in with 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x AV IN, 1x Earphone Out, 1x RJ45, Wifi. Enjoy a fluid browsing experience and faster control-switching between apps, streaming content and other media effortlessly, live TV, video on demand, apps and social media in one easy-to-browse navigation experience.