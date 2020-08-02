SANROCK X105W Drones with 720P HD Camera for Adults and Kids, WiFi Real-time Video Feed. Long Flying Time 17Mins, Altitude Hold, Gravity Sensor, Route Made, One Button Return



Captures higher resolution photos and videos, enjoy a live video feed up from 90m away with FPV transmission.

Enjoy a maximum of 17 minutes flight time with FPV transmission off. The battery is easy to put or replace.

Tap Fly is the newest technology that allows you to simply draw a flight route on your smartphone screen, let the drone fly following the path accordingly.

You can enjoy first person view and real time live video though VR glasses. Put your phone in the VR glasses(Not Included), show an amazing visual fidelity and outstanding 3D experience.

The drone controlled by phone APP, gravity sensor mode enables the quadcopter to follow the direction you move your smartphone.

No more lost by press the button of the return home function. Check the direction of the drone.

Press the 3D Flip button and move the right control tick to flip the drone 360° accordingly.

Stable flying for easy to take quality images and video. Powerful air pressure altitude hold function can accurately lock the height and location.

What you GOT!

4* Screws for Landing Gear(with Screw Driver)

1* X105w Drone(with Manual)

4* Extra Propellers

4* Protection frame

1* Charging Cables

1* Transmitter (with Phone Holder)

2* Landing Gears

1* 3.7V 1500 mAh Drone Battery

Specification

Dimension: 12 *7.6 *3.6 inches

Flight Time: About 17 mins

Charging Time: 180 mins

Camera: 720P HD

Live Video Transmission Range: 164ft

Max Control Range: 295ft

Battery Capacity: 3.7V 1500mAh

Weight : 300 g /10.5 oz

Quick Operation Guide



How to connect drone with controller?

1. Install the controller with 4 AAA batteries ( not included) and set the swith ” on”

2. Connect drone battery with drone, then put on the level ground.

3. Drone’s light is flash, move one of controller sticks.

4. Drone’s light is solid, ready to fly.

How to calibrate the drone?

Before flight, Move both joysticks 45° to the lower right corner at the same time

How to connect with drone’s Wifi?

Connect drone battery with drone, open the phone’s wifi connect the siginal names Drone***.

How to avoid landing gear fall off?

Please use screws to tight landing gear and will never fall off.

