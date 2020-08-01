Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline reach multi-billion dollar deal with U.S. for coronavirus vaccine

This is the web variation of The Capsule, a newsletter tracking advances in healthcare and biopharma. Sign approximately get it provided complimentary to your inbox.

Happy Friday, readers. And on a housekeeping note, this will be the last everyday missive of the Capsule for the foreseeable future. We’re returning to a weekly format next week and will remain in your inboxes every Thursday afternoon. (Don’ t concern, this was all prepared. We’re not going anywhere.)

Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. effort to stimulate coronavirus vaccine prospects, included some brand-new gamers to its lineup onFriday Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, 2 European pharma giants with heavy footprints in the contagious illness area, struck a deal worth approximately $2.1 billion with the U.S. federal government that might supply 100 million dosages and possibly approximately 600 countless a speculative COVID vaccine (if it works, that is).

This collaboration, implied to stimulate production and advancement and safe products for Americans, is the biggest of its kind under Operation Warp Speed.

That telegraphs an inescapable concern nations will need to deal with: Fighting over a minimal supply of vaccine resources when one shows trustworthy.

Read on for the day’s news, have a terrific weekend, and we’ll remain in your inbox once again on Thursday.

Sy Mukherjee

< a.

Read The Full Article