A previous Allianz Arena preferred thinks the winger can reach the extremely leading, though he has advised him not to be “arrogant” in Bavaria

Leroy Sane has “world-class” potential but there’s a “different pressure” to playing at Bayern Munich, according to Mehmet Scholl.

Sane has went back to Germany ahead of the 2020-21 season, signing up with Bayern from Manchester City in an offer that might apparently increase to ₤ 55 million ($ 73m).

Though the Germany worldwide won 2 Premier League titles, a set of EFL Cups and the FA Cup while at Pep Guardiola’s City, he has transferred to a Bayern side coming off a treble-winning season.

Scholl, who made 469 looks for Bayern in between 1992 and 2007, feels Sane, 24, requires to be familiar with the lofty expectations in his brand-new environment.

“FC Bayern is a special club, there are special conditions,” he informed Bild when quizzed on the ex-City star’s arrival at Allianz Arena.

“It’s a various level, a various pressure. You need to take care as a young gamer.

“If you appear with a certain arrogance, it will be difficult.”

Sane, who missed out on most of the 20192-0 season through injury, made his very first start in 13 months on Thursday when he lined up for Germany in their 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw with Spain.