Sandra Bullock SAFELY Celebrates Her Birthday With Jennifer Aniston & Sarah Paulson!

HBD, Sandra Bullock!

The Miss Congeniality star commemorated her 56 th birthday on Sunday with some A-lister good friends by her side, all while practicing social distancing and using masks.

Jennifer Aniston was among 5 in participation at the intimate event, and shared a picture of the little outside event to her Instagram Story, including all visitors in masks. The Friends star captioned her photo:

“Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY WE LOVE YOU!!!”

We enjoy to see it!!

Front and center was the birthday lady who snapped the group selfie, signed up with by Jen, Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, and an unknown brunette female. Take a take a look at the adorable picture (listed below):

Compared to a few of the other celeb events we have actually seen over the previous couple of months, we’re absolutely impressed by this group. Good task, women !!

We understand Miz Aniston is enthusiastic about mask-wearing, particularly due to the fact that coronavirus struck extremely near house for her after a friend was identified. Along with a breeze of herself and on-screen turned off-screen bestie Courteney Cox using masks together and a second of a guy in a health center bed, Jen just recently composed on Insta:

“This is our buddy Kevin Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health concern. This isCovid This is genuine. We can’t be so ignorant to believe we can outrun this … if we desire this to end, and we do, ideal? The one action we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.”

Yes!! Just due to the fact that things are opened up does not imply we should not be taking preventative measures, even if some influencers and superstars are tossing care to the wind. Don’ t forget that we have actually heard this very same story a lot of times given that March: individuals with or without underlying health conditions are still vulnerable to contracting the infection, which can result in remaining signs or perhaps death.

Aniston included:

“Just consider those who have actually currently suffered through this awful infection. Do it for your household. And many of all yourself. Covid impacts any ages. PS this picture was taken in early April (he provided me authorization to publish!). Thank god he has actually nearly recuperated now. Thank you all for your prayers &#x 1f64 f; &#x 1f3fc; ❤ þ 0f; “

We hope you had a fantastic birthday, Sandy!!

