Sandra Bullock looks to be ready to leave the spotlight. The actress has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she is taking a break from acting for the time being. Bullock told ET’s Cassie DiLaura that she doesn’t know how long she’ll be gone, but she must be “in the area that makes me the happiest right now.”

Sandra, on the other hand, does it with her two children, Louis, twelve, and Laila, ten, at home. Bullock stated that while she is at work, she takes her job seriously, underlining that it is a 24-hour job.

Sandra Bullock Wants To Devote Her Time To Her Children

Sandra Bullock also mentioned that she wants to spend as much time with her children as possible and that this is where she will be from now on. Bullock has mentioned that once her children are older, she hopes to collaborate on more film projects in the Hispanic and Chicana communities. “I admire stories that depict the imperfection of love in families and communities,” she remarked.

During the interview, Sandra Bullock also mentioned her Lost City co-star Channing Tatum, stating, “Channing is happy with [himself].” “He wasn’t attempting to be serious; he was well aware that he was in the middle of a farce. He put forth a lot of effort to make sure his back end fits nicely into the frame. I mean, I looked for defects everywhere and couldn’t find any.”

Fans may enjoy Sandra Bullock’s humorous powers in her latest movie, The Lost City, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt, and Channing Tatum, who is, for the time being, returning, as the Oscar winner’s acting hiatus approaches.