Sandisk Ultra 64GB 2‑pack SDXC UHS-I Class 10 Memory Card



Price: $23.89

(as of Jul 20,2020 11:24:59 UTC – Details)



SanDisk Ultra 64GB SDHC UHS-I Class 10 Memory Card (2 pack). Twice as fast to take better pictures and Full HD video. Water proof, temperature proof, X-ray proof, magnet proof, shock proof Twice as fast as ordinary SDXC cards to take better pictures and Full HD videos with your compact to mid-range point and shoot cameras and camcorders. With SanDisk Ultra UHS-I cards you’ll benefit from faster loads, high capacity, and better performance to capture and store high quality pictures and Full HD video. Take advantage of ultra-fast read speeds to save time moving photos and videos from the card to your computer.

This refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, and may arrive in a generic box