SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC UHS-I card with Adapter – 100MB/s U1 A1 – SDSQUAR-128G-GN6MA



Price: $21.99

(as of Jul 14,2020 17:26:47 UTC – Details)



SanDisk Ultra microSDXC and microSDHC cards are fast for better pictures, app performance, and Full HD video.(1) Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, these A1-rated cards load apps faster for a better smartphone experience.(3) Available in capacities up to 400GB, you have the capacity to take more pictures and Full HD video and capture life at its fullest. Built to perform in harsh conditions, SanDisk Ultra microSD cards are waterproof, temperature proof, shockproof, and X-ray proof.(2) The microSD card is also rated Class 10 for Full HD video recording performance and a 10-year limited warranty. | 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. | (For 64GB-256GB): Up to 100MB/s read speed; write speed lower. (For 16GB-32GB): Up to 98MB/s read speed; write speed lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. | (1) Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. | (2) Card only | (3) Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors. | (5) Download and installation required. | (6) Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors. | (7) Approximations; results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.

Ideal for Android-based smartphones and tablets

Transfer read speeds of up to 100MB/s (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.)

Rated A1 for faster app performance (Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.)

UHS Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors.)

Shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof (Card only)

10-year limited manufacturer warranty