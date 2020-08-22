SanDisk SD Ultra Memory Card Works with Canon EOS M200, M100, M50, M5, M6 Mirrorless Camera (SDSDUNR-GN6IN) Bundle with (1) Everything But Stromboli Micro Fiber Cloth (Class 10 256GB)



Price: $45.74

(as of Aug 22,2020 11:52:22 UTC – Details)



Twice as fast as ordinary SDHC and SDXC cards to take better pictures and Full HD videos with your compact to mid-range compact cameras and camcorders. With SanDisk Ultra UHS-I cards you’ll benefit from faster downloads, high capacity, and better performance to capture and store high quality pictures and Full HD video. Take advantage of ultra-fast read speeds of up to 100MB/s to save time moving photos and videos from the card to your computer. SanDisk Ultra UHS-I cards are water proof, temperature proof, X-ray proof, shock proof, compatible with SDHC and SDXC digital devices, and come with a 10-year limited warranty. Compatible with Canon EOS M200, Canon EOS M100, Canon EOS M50, Canon EOS M5, Canon EOS M6, Canon EOS M, Canon EOS M10, Canon EOS M3, Canon EOS M6 Mark II, Canon EOS R, Canon EOS RP and many other Canon Digital Cameras. Digital Point and Shoot Cameras. Bundle includes (1) SanDisk Ultra 100MB per second Memory Card (1) Everything But Stromboli (TM) Microfiber Cloth.

Bundle includes (1) SD Ultra SanDisk Memory Card and (1) Everything But Stromboli (TM) Microfiber Cloth

Compatible with Canon EOS M200, M100, M50, M5, M6 and many other Canon Mirrorless Cameras

Waterproof, temperature-proof, X-ray proof, magnet-proof, shockproof

High Speed transfer rates of up to 100MB/s – Twice as fast as ordinary SanDisk Ultra cards, allowing you to take pictures and transfer files quickly

Class 10 – Great choice for compact to mid-range point and shoot compact cameras