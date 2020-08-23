SanDisk Memory Card 128GB Ultra MicroSD Works with LG Stylo 3, LG Zone 4, LG Stylo 5, LG Stylo 4, LG Stylo 2 Cell Phone (SDSQUAR-128G-GN6MN) Bundle with (1) Everything But Stromboli Micro Card Reader



SanDisk Ultra SDHC and SDXC cards are a great choice for Android powered cell phones and other smartphones and tablets. With SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I cards you’ll benefit from faster downloads, higher capacity, and better performance to capture and store high quality pictures and Full HD video. Take advantage of ultra-fast read speeds to save time moving photos and videos from the card to your computer. Rated A1 for better app performance. With Class 10 video ratings you’ll be ready to capture high quality Full HD video (1080p). SanDisk Ultra microSDHC and microSDXC UHS-I cards are water proof, temperature proof, X-ray proof and shock proof. For all reasons why smartphone users worldwide trust SanDisk to keep their memories safe. Model number SDSQUAR-032G-GN6MN compatible withLG G8X ThinQ, LG G6, LG V30, LG Stylo 3, LG Zone 4, LG v40 ThinQ, LG G7 ThinQ, LG Stylo 5, LG Q6, LG G5, LG Stylo 4, LG Stylo 2, LG K40, LG Phoenix 4, LG V35 ThinQ, LG G4, LG G8 ThinQ, LG G8S ThinQ, LG Phoenix Plus, LG V20, LG K30, LG G7 Fit, LG Q Stylus, LG Q7+, LG Q7, LG Stylo 2 Plus. Bundle includes (1) 32 GB microSD SanDisk memory card and (1) Everything But Stromboli Multi-Slot Card Reader – Includes SD, Micro SD, M2, and MS slots for easy transfer.

Bundle includes (1) 128GB SanDisk microSD card and (1) Everything But Stromboli Multi-Slot Card Reader – Includes SD, Micro SD (TF), M2, and MS slots for easy transfer

Compatible with any LG Phone with microSDHC or microSDXC port such as LG Stylo 3, LG Zone 4, LG Stylo 5, LG Stylo 4, LG Stylo 2, and many other LG Phones (check device manual for exact compatibility)

Read speeds up to 100mb/s; rated A1 for app performance and UHS Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback

Shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof

Ideal for Android-based smartphones and tablets for more expandable storage