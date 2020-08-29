SanDisk Lot of 5 SD card 4gb class 4 Secure digital memory and photo storage New



Price: $58.95

(as of Aug 29,2020 00:43:16 UTC – Details)



This 4GB Secure Digital (SD) card is a highly secure, stamp-sized memory card. It can be used in a variety of SD enabled digital products, including many digital music players, cellular phones, handheld PCs (HPCs), digital cameras, digital video camcorders, smart phones, car navigation systems and electronics. Non-volatile solid state; no moving parts maximizes battery power. Data is not lost when power is turned off. Low battery consumption to maximize battery life in small portable devices. User selectable mechanical write protect switch on the exterior card housing.

5 Pack of SanDisk 4gb SDHC Memory Cards

High Quality SDHC card backed by 5 year limited warranty

Hassle Free Packaging

Trust your family photos, videos and more to the world leader in flash memory cards

SD cards are fully compatible with all SD-compliant devices