SanDisk Extreme V30 A2 128GB MicroSD Memory Card 4K SDXC Works with DJI Mavic Mini Drone Flycam Bundle with (1) Everything But Stromboli Micro Card Reader



Price: $28.66

(as of Aug 28,2020 22:03:59 UTC – Details)



Record the action and get Full HD & 4K Ultra HD video on DJI Drones, Android smartphones, and GoPro action cams. SanDisk microSDXC and microSDHC cards are temperature proof, water proof, shock proof and x-ray proof so they will endure tough conditions and rugged terrains. The extremely fast speeds help capture the adventures you and your friends experience. Transfer your data quickly and record at super fast speeds. Compatible Memory card for DJI Drones Mavic Mini, Mavic 2 Enterprise, Mavic 2, Mavic 2 Pro Platinum, Mavic 2 Zoom, Mavic Air, Mavic Pro & Platinum, Inspire 1, Inspire 1 Pro, Inspire 1 V2.0, Matrice 600 Pro, Phantom 3 4K, 3 Advanced, 3 Pro, 3 SE, 3 Standard, Phantom 4, Phantom FC40, Phantom 4 Advanced & 4 Pro, 4 Pro V2.0 Edition & 4 RTK, Spark, Inspire 2, Matrice 200 Series, 200 Series V2, 210, Matrice 210 RTK, Series V2, P4 MultiSpectral, DJI Smart Controller. Also compatible with DJI action cameras such as DJI Osmo, DJI Osmo +, DJI Osmo Pocket, DJI Osmo Action. Bundle includes: (1) 128 GB SanDisk Memory Card Micro Extreme and (1) Everything But Stromboli MicroSD Card Reader.

Bundle includes (1) SanDisk Extreme MicroSD Card 128GB and (1) Everything But Stromboli MicroSD Card Reader

DJI DRONE & DRONE CAMERA COMPATIBILITY: MicroSD Works with DJI Drones Mavic Mini, Mavic 2 Enterprise, Mavic 2, Mavic 2 Pro Platinum, Mavic 2 Zoom, Mavic Air, Mavic Pro, Mavic Platinum, Phantom 3 4K, Phantom 3 Advanced, Phantom 3 Pro, Phantom 3 SE, Phantom 3 Standard, Phantom 4, DJI Spark, DJI Smart Controller

SanDisk Extreme V30 A1 micro cards (SDSQXA1-128G-GN6MN) are temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray proof – built for tough conditions!

Transfer speeds of up to 160MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds for your drone, action cam, smartphone, or tablet

Featured specs include Class 10, UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), A2, Video 30 (V30), 4K UHD and Full HD which means your card is ready for forays into virtual reality and 360 ° video recording